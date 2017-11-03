Peaceful settlement of NK conflict, int’l recognition of Armenian Genocide – deputy FM presents foreign policy priorities

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan has presented the foreign policy priorities of Armenia for 2018.

During parliamentary debates of the 2018 state budget draft, Kocharyan stressed that the implementation of the foreign policy course will be aimed at the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, based on fundamental principles of international right and norms, namely the right to self-determination.

“Our policy will be directed towards strengthening the military-political component of foreign security, international recognition condemnation of the Armenian Genocide and prevention of the crime of genocide”, Kocharyan said.

He added that in 2018 Armenia will continue bilateral cooperation with different partner countries.

“We will continue our works in all directions in multilateral relations. It is the continuous strengthening of cooperation in both the EEU, CSTO and CIS, expansion of comprehensive partnership with the EU, active involvement in the UN, Council of Europe and the OSCE”, he said.

He reminded that the Francophonie Conference will take place in Armenia in 2018. Dialogue with NATO will continue, and serious attention will be paid to the economic component of foreign policy.