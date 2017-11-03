Council session of CIS heads of government kicks off in Tashkent, Uzbekistan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The session of the Council of the heads of government of the CIS member states has kicked off in Tashkent on November 3, RIA Novosti reports.

The session participants are expected to discuss 19 issues relating to economic, financial and political spheres.

The session is being held in the capital of Uzbekistan for the first time. It is attended by prime ministers of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan. Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan are represented by vice prime ministers, and Moldova is represented by the authorized representative to the CIS Statutory and Other Bodies.