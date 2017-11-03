Armenian deputy FM receives Council of Europe's Director General of DG Democracy

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Deputy foreign minister of Armenia Karen Nazaryan on November 2 receives Snežana Samardžić-Marković, Council of Europe's Director General of DG Democracy, press service of the foreign ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the sides discussed Armenia’s active cooperation with the organization, the ongoing programs, including within the frames of Armenia-CoE 2015-2018 Action Plan.

The deputy FM highlighted with satisfaction the existing partnering relations with the CoE DG Democracy and thanked for the expert assistance provided by the Directorate to the Armenian former government’s legislative initiatives.

The joint works carried out within the framework of several CoE committees, as well as issues relating the process of Armenia’s joining to the CoE conventions were discussed during the meeting.