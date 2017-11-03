Armenia’s urban population is more from the rural one by 818 thousand people

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. As of October 1, 2017 the population of Armenia comprised 2 million 979.6 thousand people, according to the data of the National Statistical Service, Armenpress reports.

Women comprise 1 million 555.3 thousand, and men are 1 million 424.3 thousand.

Urban population in Armenia comprised 1 million 898.8 thousand people in the 9 months of this year, whereas the rural population was 1 million 080.8 people, the difference – 818 thousand.

The largest number of people is located in the capital Yerevan – 1 million 076.6 thousand people which is more than the entire rural population (56.6%). Yerevan is followed by Armavir in terms of the largest number of people – 265.6 thousand, the lowest number is in Vayots Dzor – 50.1 thousand people. The average age of the permanent population was 36.2 years in early 2017, for men – 34.3, and for women – 38.0. In 2016 the expected life expectancy in Armenia for women was 78.3 years, and for men - 71.6 years.