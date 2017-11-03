LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 02-11-17
LONDON, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 2 November:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.37% to $2167.00, copper price down by 0.77% to $6883.00, lead price up by 0.28% to $2469.00, nickel price down by 0.63% to $12645.00, tin price down by 1.15% to $19375.00, zinc price down by 1.28% to $3234.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price up by 2.08% to $61250.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
- 10:44 Council session of CIS heads of government kicks off in Tashkent, Uzbekistan
- 10:40 Armenian deputy FM receives Council of Europe's Director General of DG Democracy
- 10:02 Trump says meeting with Russia’s Putin is “important”
- 09:55 ISIS claims responsibility for New York truck attack
- 09:43 YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/84: Paruyr Sevak’s Collected Stories among weekly top ten
- 09:32 Armenia’s urban population is more from the rural one by 818 thousand people
- 09:15 Turkish PM to visit US
- 08:54 European Stocks - 02-11-17
- 08:52 US stocks - 02-11-17
- 08:51 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 02-11-17
- 08:50 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices down - 02-11-17
- 08:48 Oil Prices up - 02-11-17
- 11.02-20:40 Spanish Court orders detention of Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont
- 11.02-20:25 Lavrov, OSCE Secretary General to discuss NK conflict
- 11.02-19:25 PACE Co-rapporteurs to visit Armenia
- 11.02-19:14 If Azerbaijan wants Armenia to join Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, it should recognize Artsakh’s independence – senior lawmaker
- 11.02-17:53 Erdoğan’s Turkey can never become EU member state – Özdemir
- 11.02-17:43 Armenian parliament speaker received Russian parliamentary delegation led by Nikolai Ryzhkov
- 11.02-17:41 Armenian parliament speaker receives Director General of DG Democracy of Council of Europe
- 11.02-17:34 Armenia offers entry to EEU, EU, USA and Iran markets for investors
- 11.02-17:26 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 02-11-17
- 11.02-17:21 Asian Stocks - 02-11-17
- 11.02-17:05 Power of coordinating anti-terror actions to be shifted to Prime Minister from President
- 11.02-16:41 Azerbaijani military opens gunfire at Armenian state border, villages
- 11.02-16:39 PM expects stable growth of foreign investments in 2018 and following years
- 11.02-16:35 New HPP, Noyland, Sevan National Park – Prime Minister comments on investment programs for 2018
- 11.02-16:24 German lawmaker says cooperation with Artsakh is necessary
- 11.02-16:13 PM Karapetyan convinced in construction growth for 2018
- 11.02-15:57 Malta Philharmonic Orchestra trio performs for Armenian audience
- 11.02-15:46 Vice Speaker Arpine Hovhannisyan holds meeting with German Parliament delegation
- 11.02-15:42 President Serzh Sargsyan to depart for India
- 11.02-15:36 Civil Service law to be amended to involve new professionals in gov. system
- 11.02-15:18 Planned actions of 2018 are aimed at ensuring growth of coming years
- 11.02-15:00 President Sargsyan meets with Russian Senator Nikolay Rizhkov’s delegation
- 11.02-14:52 Azerbaijani FM to meet with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in Moscow
14:42, 10.30.2017
Viewed 3905 times Erdogan turns to cursing in NK conflict comments
12:08, 10.27.2017
Viewed 2498 times October 27, 1999 Parliament attack obviously undermined development of Armenia, says Vice Speaker Sharmazanov
18:58, 10.27.2017
Viewed 2468 times Armenian FM salutes visit of Mexican parliamentarians to Artsakh
14:57, 10.27.2017
Viewed 2355 times President Sargsyan participates in session of Council for Nuclear Energy Safety
19:10, 10.27.2017
Viewed 2316 times President Sargsyan receives members of Mexico-Armenia Friendship Group