LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 02-11-17

LONDON, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 2 November:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.37% to $2167.00, copper price down by 0.77% to $6883.00, lead price up by 0.28% to $2469.00, nickel price down by 0.63% to $12645.00, tin price down by 1.15% to $19375.00, zinc price down by 1.28% to $3234.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price up by 2.08% to $61250.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.