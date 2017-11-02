Lavrov, OSCE Secretary General to discuss NK conflict

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov will hold talks in Moscow with OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger on November 3, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Russian MFA.

“It’s planned to discuss the current ZOSCE agenda in detail, the activities of its institutions and missions, as well as the preparatory works of the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting to be held in Vienna on December 7-8”, reads the press release.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has emphasized the commitment of Russia to raise OSCE’s productiveness, and to strengthen its role in European and international issues.

“We will underline our support to the OSCE in the works of Transnistria and Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlements, the Geneva discussions on stability in South Caucasus”, reads the press release.

OSCE’s activities in regard to the situation in Ukraine, as well as measures of the OSCE for the cooperation between the Eurasian Economic Union and the EU will be discussed at the meeting.