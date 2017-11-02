If Azerbaijan wants Armenia to join Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, it should recognize Artsakh’s independence – senior lawmaker

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. If Azerbaijan wants Armenia to join Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, it should recognize Artsakh’s de-jure independence, Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov told ARMENPRESS, commenting on the announcement of Azerbaijani foreign minister Elmar Mammadyarov that Armenia can join Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway only if it withdraws its troops from the “territories occupied from Azerbaijan” as they usually formulate.

“First, Azerbaijan itself should withdraw its troops from the occupied territories – Getashen, Martunashen and Shahumyan. If there are any occupied territories, they are occupied by Azerbaijan. Second, if Azerbaijan wants Armenia to join similar regional projects, it has to recognize the de-jure independence of Artsakh”, Sharmazanov said.

He added that Armenia does not dream of joining regional projects of Azerbaijan. “Our dream is to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region, which can become possible only in case Azerbaijan stops its militaristic rhetoric, recognizes the Republic of Artsakh and withdraws troops from the territories occupied from Artsakh”, the Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia concluded.