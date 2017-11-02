Erdoğan’s Turkey can never become EU member state – Özdemir

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Co-chair of the German Green Party Cem Özdemir has announced that Turkey led by Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will never become EU member state, ARMENPRESS reports German Deutsche Welle informs.

“Every normal person knows that Turkey cannot become an EU member state with Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Instead, it’s necessary to discuss the measures aimed at releasing the German hostages in Turkey”, Özdemir said.

The German parliamentarian of Turkish origin has announced that one of the priorities of German foreign policy should be the release of the Germans arrested in Turkey.