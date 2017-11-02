Armenian parliament speaker received Russian parliamentary delegation led by Nikolai Ryzhkov

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The President of the National Assembly of Armenia Ara Babloyan received on November 2 the delegation led by the Co-Chair of the Committee on Cooperation between the RF FA and the National Assembly of Armenia, the member of the RF Federal Council Nikolai Ryzhkov.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia, welcoming the participants of the 30th sitting of the Committee on Cooperation between the RF FA and the National Assembly of Armenia, Ara Babloyan noted that this year sees the 25thanniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation: due to that event the Armenian-Russian ally relations have turned into modern phase.

The Head of the parliament documented that the lively dialogue at all levels is the pledge of the consistent development of bilateral relations.

In Ara Babloyan’s word, Armenia and Russia, being EEU members, reached the trade-economic cooperation to a new qualitative degree.

The President of the National Assembly of Armeia touched upon the Armenian-Russian inter-parliamentary cooperation, observing it as an important element of cooperation. In this context the Head of the parliament has underlined the importance of the activities of the Inter-Parliamentary Committee, which is a demanded platform for open and constructive dialogue for the legislative and executive authorities of the two countries, as well as for the business circles.

Ara Babloyan also highlighted the cooperation and the mutual support on the international platforms.

Thanking the President of the Armenian parliament for the reception Nikolai Ryzhkov highly assessed over 20-year activities of the Committee on Cooperation. Highlighting the meetings being held twice a year in Russia and in Armenia, he highly assessed the constructive reports of the Armenian and Russian colleagues at the 30th sitting.

At the end of the meeting the interlocutors touched upon the progress recorded within the EEU framework and the opportunities of expanding the cooperation.