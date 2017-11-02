Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 02-11-17

YEREVAN, 2 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 2 November, USD exchange rate up by 0.93 drams to 483.99 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.42 drams to 563.46 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 8.32 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.62 drams to 640.80 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 145.34 drams to 19871.71 drams. Silver price up by 2.37 drams to 263.6 drams. Platinum price up by 276.32 drams to 14486.95 drams.