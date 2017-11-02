Power of coordinating anti-terror actions to be shifted to Prime Minister from President

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government approved the bill on amending the “Fight against Terrorism” law.

Justice minister Davit Harutyunyan said as a result of adopting the bill the law will be harmonized with the requirements of the constitution.

“As a result of the Constitutional Amendments, the role of the Presidential institution has significantly changed. Particularly the bill plans to shift the authority of coordinating the actions of structures and state bodies directly implementing anti-terror actions, formation of the anti-terror tactical staff and overall leadership to the Prime Minister”, he said.