PM expects stable growth of foreign investments in 2018 and following years

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan expects increase of foreign investments in 2018 and the following years.

During a press conference, a reported noted that according to official data, a 36% growth of foreign investments was recorded in the current year, and asked the PM whether or not the number of investing countries has also grown. The data mentioned only 10 countries, including Jersey.

“I don’t know if the geography of investing countries has grown or not, we will present it. Would I want the growth of foreign investments to be greater? Yes , I would”, the PM said.

“I actually expects growth of foreign investments, regular, stable growth in 2018 and the following years”, the PM said, adding that it is extremely important to boost domestic investments also.