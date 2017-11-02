Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 November

New HPP, Noyland, Sevan National Park – Prime Minister comments on investment programs for 2018


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government has already outlined various investment programs for 2018, PM Karen Karapetyan said during a press conference.

“Among these programs are the Shnogh HPP, Noyland, the Armenian village, Sevan national park and others. We will regularly inform you”, the PM said.



