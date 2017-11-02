German lawmaker says cooperation with Artsakh is necessary

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS/ARTSAKHPRESS. I am very happy to be in the Republic of Artsakh and to have the chance to get to know the people living here and their issues, Lars Patrick Berg, German lawmaker from the Baden-Württemberg state, member of the Alternative For Germany parliamentary faction said in an interview with ARTSAKHPRESS. The German MP arrived in Stepanakert accompanied by Harutyun Grigoryan, permanent representative of Artsakh in Germany.

“During my two-day visit I had important meetings both with the political leadership and representatives of the society. I gathered very interesting and useful information. I think cooperation with Artsakh is not only necessary, but it also shouldn’t be limited only with private visits of various politicians. I will definitely speak about this during meetings with my colleagues”, he said, adding that during the visit he was convinced that very little and wrong information about Artsakh exists in Germany.

According to Lars Patrick Berg, during the visit he has seen a developing, peaceful and safe country, which however has a conflict with Azerbaijan.

“When I wanted to visit Artsakh, my friends in Germany were advising me to drop the idea. They insisted that my security isn’t guaranteed, and they were expressing various concerns. But I saw a very different reality and I got convinced that I am located in a very safe country, where people calmly walk around in the streets, and the border where the dangers of the conflict are located, is very far from peaceful settlements. Artsakh has a wonderful nature, very friendly people live here and I will return to Artsakh again with my family”, he said.