PM Karapetyan convinced in construction growth for 2018

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan is convinced that growth will be recorded in construction volumes in 2018, and the lowest indicator of the sector in the coming years will be the indicator of 2016 or 2017.

“In September of 2017 we have 3,3% growth in construction compared to September of 2016. Frankly speaking we forecast to have the same indicators in the end of this year as in 2016, maybe more. But in 2018 we will definitely have growth. The signals that we get, the growth of consumption and demand, as well as the statistical data of construction license provision, our capital spending, upcoming investments in construction, imply that we will have growth in 2018”, Karapetyan said.

The PM also said the government forecast 4% growth for 2018 in the agriculture sector.