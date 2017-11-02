Malta Philharmonic Orchestra trio performs for Armenian audience

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. On November 1, connoisseurs of classical music got acquainted with Maltese performing art for the first time within the framework of the 5th Khachaturian International Festival.

The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra Voice and Harp Trio, which is comprised of soprano Gillian Zammit, mezzo-soprano Clare Ghigo and harpist Britt Arend, performed for the audience.

The trio presented compositions by Vincenzo Bellini, Gabriel Faure, Reynaldo Hahn, Claude Debussy, Gioachino Rossiniand other composers. The combination of the harp, soprano and mezzo soprano was innovation for the Armenian audience.

Mezzo-soprano Clare Ghigo noted that both the trio and the audience enjoy their project, as the audience wants to see innovations and interesting program on the stage. The mezzo-soprano noted that they are presenting famous pieces, but they are completely different in combination with the harp.

The trio presents the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, which will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2018. It is the leading music collective in Malta. The orchestra has about 70 performances each year. Clare Ghigo notes that the orchestra develops every year, raising its performing skills. It is a great collective that collaborates with famous soloists, conductors, and has many tours. Musicians constantly participate in master classes, and they also give master classes. The Armenian audience got acquainted with Maltese performing art due to Alexey Shor’s compositions. Shor's compositions are often presented in Yerevan. The mezzo-soprano noted that she also performs his compositions. According to Clare Ghigo, Shor's music is mild and soft, pleasing to the ear, and it is very well written, deep and very clean.