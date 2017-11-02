Vice Speaker Arpine Hovhannisyan holds meeting with German Parliament delegation

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Parliament’s Deputy Speaker Arpine Hovhannisyan held a meeting November 2 with the delegation of the German parliament led by MP Doris Barnett.

German Ambassador to Armenia H.E. Bernhard Matthias Kiesler was also present at the meeting.

The purpose of the delegation’s visit to Armenia is to select the Armenian participants for the “International Parliamentary Scholarship” 2018 program.

Hovhannisyan highly appreciated the program in the context of developing scientific-educational ties.

During the meeting the sides also touched upon the peaceful settlement of the NK conflict. The sides attached importance to the role of the young generation in settlement of conflicts and establishment of peace in the region.

In this context, Hovhannisyan mentioned Azerbaijan’s state-sanctioned anti-Armenian policy, which according to her creates obstacles in establishing healthy interactions of the young people of both countries.

The parties also discussed women’s involvement in political processes, among other issues.