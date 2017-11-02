Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 November

Civil Service law to be amended to involve new professionals in gov. system


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The law on civil service is being amended to involve new and smart professionals in the state administration system, PM Karapetyan said during a press conference when asked whether they are planning to take steps in order to organize this process more flexible.

“You speak extremely from my heart. Yes, we are planning to amend the law on civil service, because we have an issue of involving good young professionals and not only young professionals”, the PM said.



