Planned actions of 2018 are aimed at ensuring growth of coming years

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. PM Karen Karapetyan says predicting 4,5% economic growth for 2018 is reasonable.

During a press conference on November 2, Karen Karapetyan noted that the growth of next year will happen on behalf of efficiency, the existing capital, growth of human resources, and the private sector.

“What we intend to do in 2018, is aimed at ensuring growth in the coming years. We must note that the situation which was in the world and our country, didn’t allow the previous executives to create a basis of potential for subsequent growth. That’s why today we formulate growth proceeding from the growth of demand for consumption, because consumers respond a lot quicker than investors”, the PM said.