Azerbaijani FM to meet with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in Moscow


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs will meet with Azerbaijani foreign minister Elmar Mammadyarov on November 16 in Moscow, Russia, Trend reported.

Earlier the Azerbaijani FM said the issue of the Armenian and Azerbaijan FMs meeting will be specified after the meeting with the Co-Chairs.



