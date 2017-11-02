President Sargsyan rules out contradictions with EEU in new Armenia-European Union agreement

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The agreement which is due to be signed between Armenia and the EU in the end of November aims at deepening cooperation, Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan said in an interview with Russia’s BFM.

“First of all it’s about modernizing our society – effective administration, human rights. It almost doesn’t relate to the economy. I say almost because really there is one point in the agreement, under which the commitments of this agreement cannot whatsoever contradict the commitments which Armenia assumed earlier”, the president said.

He said the agreement’s provisions cannot contradict Armenia’s commitments before integration unions. “Contradictions can’t happen here. The laws, agreements, contracts which we sign within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union will be in force in our country”, Sargsyan said.

The president stressed that there are no material differences here – both Armenia, Russia, Kazakhstan or Kyrgyzstan are members of the World Trade Organization.

“I think eventually the EEU will reach the point where it will function under WTO laws, the laws under which currently Europeans work”, he said, and once again reassured that the new agreement with the EU doesn’t have contradictions with the EEU.