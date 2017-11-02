President Sargsyan signs executive order on winter drafting and discharge
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan signed an executive order on November 2 on organizing winter military draft and discharge, the President’s Office said.
