Kapan airport to be re-commissioned, first flight planned for May 2018

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The first flight from Kapan airport to Yerevan is planned to take off in May of 2018, Syunik governor Vahe Hakobyan told reporters.

“We plan to carry out the first flight in May of the coming year. We’ve already acquired the aircraft, and everything is ready to re-commission the airport”, he said.

He added that the aircraft is currently in Czech Republic and will be delivered to Armenia in March 2018.

The 5.5 million Euro 19-seat L-410 passenger plane was acquired from a Czech airline.