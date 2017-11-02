Armenian businessmen to use Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway if proposal is beneficial, says PM

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenian businessmen will use the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway if the proposal will be beneficial, PM Karen Karapetyan said at a press conference when asked whether or not the Armenian side will be able to use the railway. “Whether or not we’ll use the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway depends on the proposal. If the businessmen get a beneficial proposal then they’ll use it, if not, no”, he said.

Speaking on the Iran-Armenia railway program, the PM said that first of all it is necessary to calculate what price the rendered services will have after building it and then compare it with the motor vehicle road spending. “Business reasoning is required, it isn’t an end in itself. We must further study the cooperation flows with Iran, their increase – by taking into account the North-South highway and Meghri FEZ factors. We will discuss it when these indicators are there”, he said.