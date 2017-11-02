PM vows near-100% realization of outlined investment program by yearend

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenian PM Karen Karapetyan reassures that all program which were announced as part of the investment projects will be realized.

During a press conference, the PM said that during the 8 months of the current year 45% of the nearly 850 million dollars investments – which were announced by the government – have been implemented, with 376 million already invested. This number includes both governmental and private investments.

“I want to reassure you that these programs which we’ve outlined will be mostly realized by yearend. Meaning, we will have an indicator near to 100% here, if not 100%”, he said.