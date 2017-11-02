Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 November

Armenia inbound visits grow by 21,4%


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The indicator of total inbound visits to Armenia grew by 21,4% during the 9 months of the current year, PM Karapetyan told a press conference.

Passenger transportation in Zvartnots airport recorded a 20,3% growth, and in Shirak airport 832,6% growth”, the PM said.

Cargo transportations also grew by 49,7%.



