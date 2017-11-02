Background changed to boost domestic investments, says PM

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The Investors Club of Armenia will present specific info on investments during the upcoming 10-12 days, PM Karen Karapetyan told a press conference today.

“When we created the Investors Club, everyone was asking where those investors were. They will soon clearly announce about the investments, during the upcoming 10-12 days”, he said.

At the same time the PM said he assesses the economic situation as manageable and with prospects.

“I’m not saying that we’ve solved all problems. Today, in order to bring foreign investors we must first of all create an environment and in this context it is important to activate domestic investors. I think we have changed the background this year somewhat”, he said.