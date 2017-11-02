Economic activity grew by 5,1% - PM

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. During a press conference on October 2, PM Karen Karapetyan presented the growth of main macroeconomic indicators of the current year and the revenue, deficit and spending planned under the 2018 state budget.

The PM mentioned that as compared for 2017, they’ve forecast 8 % growth in revenues for 2018, 3,8% deficit and 7,7% spending.

The economic activity indicator recorded 5,1% growth during the 9 months of the current year. “The growth of industrial output amounted 11,9%, 12,5% growth was recorded in the trading circulation sector, energy production – 6,5%. The average nominal wage increased by 2,4%, foreign trade turnover grew by 21,7%”, the PM said.

The PM said a 19,1% growth was recorded in the export sector, while the import sector grew by 23,2%.

The VAT return money amounted to 49 billion 700 million drams in the 10 months of the current year.