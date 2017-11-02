PM tasks Cabinet to tackle drop in Doing Business report

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. During today’s Cabinet meeting, PM Karapetyan addressed the World Bank’s Doing Business 2018 report, mentioning that Armenia’s ranking has dropped by 9 points in the reporting period. According to the PM, although Armenia recorded actual 0,59 point growth in the index which is basis for the report’s ranking, in conditions of strict competition of countries it wasn’t enough not only for advancing, but also maintaining the notch.

“At the same time we have to note that in conditions of our recorded progress in only important ratings for the country, namely advancing to the 73rd position from 79th in the competitiveness report of the global economic forum, advancing to the 33rd point from 54th in the economic freedom index, this means that from now the necessary progress in each of the indicators must become one of the main assessments of the job of each relevant structure”, he said, reminding that several of the previous instructions were aimed at the very sectors where the decrease has been recorded, the judicial and legal sectors, administration of license provision and others, the most part of which have been already designed and submitted to the parliament as bills.

The PM tasked the minister of economic development and investments to submit specific proposals on organizing and coordinating the process of reforms in this directions, as well as monitoring of the process and to create an inter-agency task force.

The Center for Strategic Initiatives was also tasked with forming an expert group to give methodical assistance to each relevant structure.