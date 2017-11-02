New Armenia-EU framework agreement is comprehensive and ambitious – deputy FM

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The new Armenia-EU framework agreement is comprehensive and ambitious, which will be an important step for developing relations with the European Union and expanding partnership, deputy FM Karen Nazaryan said during parliamentary debates of the 2018 state budget.

“Looking ahead, or perhaps by predicting what the signing of this document will give to Armenia, I will mention that under the agreement it is planned to strengthen dialogue between Yerevan and Brussels and create solid foundation for continuing the economic and social reforms, because the strong commitments for democracy, human rights and the rule of rights are at the basis of this document”, he said.

He added that the agreement is a joint initiative which will further deepen relations in wider circles of the revised European neighborhood policy and Eastern Partnership.

“With the agreement, a stronger partnership in the energy, transportation and environmental sectors will be creates, as well as active mobility for the benefit of our citizens”, he said.

According to Nazaryan, the agreement marks a new era in the trading relations between Armenia and the EU. It will contribute to closer economic cooperation by improving the business environment.

“It will create opportunities for business, investments and creation of new jobs. The comprehensive, balanced and enhanced trading provisions of the agreement will help Armenia to successfully integrate into the European economy”, he said.