EU is among main political & trade partners of Armenia, says deputy FM

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The European Union is one of the main political and trading partners of Armenia, deputy FM Karen Nazaryan said during parliamentary debates of the 2018 state budget draft.

“Speaking about the 2017 Armenia-EU relations, I have to mention that the agenda was rather busy. High level visits, meetings, political consultations, including with the participation of the president, the PM, the foreign minister, and the parliament took place during the year. The President was in Brussels in the end of February, where he had meetings with the political leadership of the EU”, Nazaryan said.

The deputy FM says the completion of negotiations and the initialing of the new Armenia-EU framework agreement is an important achievement for Armenia.

“Recently the designing of the Armenia-EU partnership priority was completed, which along with the comprehensive and expanded partnership agreement will guide the future development of our bilateral cooperation especially in various sectors”, he said.

Discussions on the “Single Assistance Circle” document, which will be provided from the EU to Armenia, are also underway and coordinated by the Vice PM. The negotiations over a common aviation zone with the EU have also been completed.