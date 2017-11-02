PM Karapetyan tasks Cabinet to find solution for maintaining water supply tariffs

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan tasked the Cabinet to present a governmental decision draft on maintaining the retail tariffs for potable water supply and wastewater removal services.

During today’s Cabinet meeting, the PM reminded that on August 7 Veolia Water CJSC has requested the governmental watchdog to revise the tariffs, proposing to increase the price by 14,3 drams in 2018.

The bid is currently being examined by the public services regulatory commission.

The PM said the government must find solutions for maintaining the retail prices for water supplies after the commission completes the analysis.