LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 01-11-17
LONDON, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 1 november:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 1.85% to $2197.00, copper price up by 1.54% to $6936.50, lead price up by 1.23% to $2462.00, nickel price up by 7.16% to $12725.00, tin price up by 1.55% to $19600.00, zinc price up by 0.80% to $3276.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price down by 1.64% to $60000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
