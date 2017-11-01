Next meeting of Russian, Iranian, Azerbaijani presidents to take place in 2018 in Russia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Leaders of Iran, Russia and Azerbaijan will hold the next summit talks in Moscow, Iranian President Hasan Rouhani told during a news conference on Wednesday upon the results of trilateral talks, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS.

"[Russian President] Vladimir Putin proposed to hold the next summit in Russia and we agreed," Rouhani said. "We announce hereby the next summit will be held in the Russian Federation next year."