Margarita Simonyan surpasses Hilary Clinton in Forbes list of most influential women


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Director of Russia Today news agency Margarita Simonyan has surpassed former US Secretary of State Hilary Clinton in the Forbes list of most influential women, ARMENPRESS reports “Ria Novosti” informs. Head of Central Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina has also left Clinton behind.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel leads the list.



