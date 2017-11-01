Armenia’s urgent resolution on “lethal autonomous weapons” adopted at Euronest PA

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian delegation led by Chairman of the foreign relations committee of the Armenian parliament Armen Ashotyan is participating in the plenary session of the Euronest parliamentary assembly October 29 – November 1 in Kiev.

Mr. Ashotyan reported from Kiev that the delegation has designed and submitted an urgent bill on the resolution regulating the use of “lethal autonomous weapon”, which was adopted at the Euronest PA session.

The adopted resolution cites numerous international legal acts and documents, including the letter of leading organizations of robotics of 26 countries to the UN about the need to urgently address the challenges of deadly weapons and the limitations of their international use.

“The Armenian delegation’s resolution first of all relates to the use of state of the art drones (UAVs). In this context, it is noteworthy to mention the precedent of the temporary ban of the license of an Israeli manufacturer on sales and exports by the Israeli defense ministry, regarding the attacks on Nagorno Karabakh positions at the calls of Azerbaijan”, Ashotyan said.

Under the adopted resolution, the Assembly highlights the production and use of autonomous weapons within international legal norms, and condemns the targeted use of these weapons against civilians in conflict zones. Eastern Partnership countries are also urged to contribute to transparent and accountable policy, regarding the use of the so called “killer robot” weapons. The resolution also highlights the installation of investigation mechanisms in conflict zones.

The Azerbaijani delegation voted against the resolution.