Armenia, India to sign customs cooperation & mutual assistance agreement

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. India and Armenia will sign a cooperation and mutual assistance agreement in the customs sector.

According to ANI news agency, the Indian Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given its approval for signing and ratifying an agreement between India and Armenia.

This agreement shall enter into force on the first day of the second month after both parties notify each other in through diplomatic channels, that the necessary national legal requirements for entry into force of this agreement have been fulfilled. It is also expected to facilitate trade and ensure efficient clearance of goods traded between both the countries, ANI reported.