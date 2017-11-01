Armenian Armed Forces are the first guarantors of country’s security – Serzh Sargsyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Armed Forces are one of the most important attributes of our state, they are called on to protect our people’s sovereignty and security, President Serzh Sargsyan said in an interview to the Russian Vesti, Armenpress reports.

“Our Armed Forces are not bad equipped in technical terms, they have serious examples of modern military equipment under their leadership, are equipped with highly-professional officers. But this doesn’t mean that our Armed Forces should not develop in terms of management of troops, modernization of armament”, the President said.

He said the Armenian side has applied to Russia with a request to provide a loan for purchase of new, modern arms aimed at modernizing the Armed Forces.

“We do not threaten anyone, we ensure our country’s security. The Armenian Armed Forces are considered as the first guarantors of Armenia’s security. However, in the contemporary world no one is able to ensure its national security alone, thus, countries enter unions”, Serzh Sargsyan said. He recalled that Armenia is a member of the CSTO since the very first day of its establishment.

He considered it normal that collective security defense issues are being developed within the CSTO. And this is reflected at different forms, including through holding military drills.

“This year some part of operative-strategic military drills called ‘Combat Brotherhood 2017’ was held in the territory of Armenia. This round was called ‘Partnership-2017’ which was attended by all CSTO member states. The military drills included more than 2500 troops of the CSTO member states, about 500 units of armament and military equipment, up to 23 aircrafts and UAVs. The military exercises were successfully held. They proved that in reality the work we do is only for the benefit of our countries”, the Armenian President said.