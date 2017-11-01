President Sargsyan predicts great prospects for EEU

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The Eurasian Economic Union, being a high form of integration, is called for contributing the increase of competitiveness of national economies and productivity, Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan said in an interview to the Russian Vesti.

“Armenia’s economic situation has stabilized since 2016, and we finished the year with, although small, but still growth. During the 8 months of this year we have nearly 6% economic activity index, which means that we have approximately 5% economic growth. Moreover, the structure of the economy is being improved. This certainly is very good. During this period, we supplied 35% more products to EEU country markets than last year. The complete turnover of EEU countries with third countries has increased by more than 25”, the president said.

He emphasized that the leaders of EEU countries agree to continue determined work for eliminating all economic obstacles.

“Of course, there are obstacles. You can’t expect the quick accomplishment of not only EEU, but any other serious organization. However I am convinced that we have big prospects and we velieve that the EEU will turn into a success story”, Sargsyan said.

“The success which we see during these three years prove that it was a right choice”, the president said, adding that the economies of all EEU countries, big or small, depend on global trends.