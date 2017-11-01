President Sargsyan visits European Regional Educational Academy in Yerevan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. President Serzh Sargsyan visited the European Regional Educational Academy on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of establishment of the institution, the President’s Office said.

Executives of the educational institution and the minister of educational and science accompanied the president as he toured the institution’s renovated building, including the computer lab and the modernized library.

The executives of the European Regional Educational Academy presented to the president the future programs and prospects of development of the institution.