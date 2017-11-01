President Sargsyan visits UN Office in Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan on November 1 visited the UN Office in Armenia on the occasion of Armenia’s membership to the UN and the 25th anniversary of the UN’s activity in Armenia, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.

The President congratulated the UN staff led by UN Resident Coordinator Bradley Busetto, as well as the heads and staffs of UN agencies, foundations and programs on this important jubilee. Serzh Sargsyan highly appreciated the development programs carried out by the UN Yerevan Office in Armenia which were targeted and different starting from assistance to democratic institutions up to support to small and medium business.

During the meeting with UN Resident Coordinator Bradley Busetto, the Armenian President expressed hope that Armenia’s productive cooperation with the UN will further strengthen and deepen. He warmly remembered his meeting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres more than a month ago on the sidelines of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly. Serzh Sargsyan reaffirmed Armenia’s commitment to the UN’s fundamental values.

“Resident Coordinator Busetto’s contribution is also significant in the useful and productive work of the UN Yerevan Office. People in Armenia believe this Office thanks to its coordination programs are being implemented at a highly professional level and great responsibility. The UN, of course, is first of all a union of states that are gathered over common goals, and I want to thank all those people conducting a key mission under the UN who every day implement their work with the greatest dedication”, the President said.

Bradley Busetto thanked the Armenian President for the visit, warm congratulatory words and appreciation, and said during those years the Office has made the best efforts to make the UN a neutral platform in Armenia for the coordinated work of the international community and Armenia.

“The UN in Armenia implements numerous programs through the finance of the European Union, Russia, the United States and other donors. During these years we have tried to concentrate on strategic issues important for the Armenian government, such as modernization of border checkpoints, strengthening democratic institutions, holding democratic elections, as well as works on solving demographic issues. We also expect implementing new programs, for instance, modernization of Meghri border checkpoint, we are discussing with the emergency situations ministry the issue of cleaning hazardous warehouses in the Nairit plant. We carry out very good and important works in the bordering communities of Tavush provinces and at the moment we observe the opportunity to expand those programs including also the bordering villages of Gegharkunik and Syunik provinces.

Of course, we should not forget the works we are doing for assisting the Syrian-Armenian refugees in partnership with Armenia.

By using this chance I want to express gratitude to Armenia for contribution to stability and peace at the global level, in particular, for the important and active role in participation in the UN peacekeeping mission. I want to highlight Armenia’s peacekeeping mission in Mali, Lebanon and other countries and the readiness to continue it”, the UN Resident Coordinator said.



At the end of the meeting the Armenian President watched the photo exhibition in the Office titled ‘Armenia-UN: 25 years in the United Nations family’.