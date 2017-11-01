Budgetary allocations to government staff to increase by 4.4 billion AMD in 2018

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. 18 billion 591 million AMD will be allocated to the Armenian government under the 2018 state budget, Vahe Stepanyan, chief of staff of the government, said during the discussion of the 2018 state budget draft in the Parliament, reports Armenpress.

“Compared to 2017 this number is an increase of 4.4 billion AMD which is linked with several factors, including the transfer of certain programs from presidential to governmental staff”, he said.

He said 2 billion 234 million AMD will be used for the government’s staff maintenance.