President Sargsyan sends condolence letter on death of People’s Artist of Armenia Alexander Grigoryan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on November 1 sent a letter of condolences to the Grigoryan family on the death of People’s Artist of Armenia Alexander Grigoryan, artistic director and general producer of the State Russian Drama Theatre after K. Stanislavski of Yerevan, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.

The President extended his deepest condolences to the artist’s family, relatives, colleagues and numerous fans.

“Dedicating himself to the stage art for decades, Alexander Grigoryan enjoyed the unique love and sympathy of the audience. The unique manifestations of his activity are the numerous works of contemporary and classical playwrights performed in the Stanislavski Theatre.

The renowned artist had a significant contribution to the development of Armenian-Russian cultural ties and strengthening of friendship”, reads the President’s condolence letter.



