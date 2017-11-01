Armenia’s Prime Minister Karapetyan donates one-year salary to charity

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan is donating more than 10 million drams to this year’s fundraiser of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, executive director of the fund Ara Vardanyan told ARMENPRESS.

On November 1, the Prime Minister visited the Fund to get acquainted with the 25 years of activities and programs.

“The Prime Minister visited the fund at our invitation, for which we are very grateful. First of all I presented all the programs which we carry out, and also upcoming programs. A surprise happened for us, when we were in the financial department, where donations are usually made, the Prime Minister said that for this fundraiser he donates his one-year salary, which is a bit over 10 million drams”, Vardanyan said.

This year’s telethon of Hayastan All Armenian Fund will take place on November 23.