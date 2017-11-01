Russia’s Putin arrives in Iran
15:01, 1 November, 2017
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Tehran to meet with the leaders of Iran and Azerbaijan, Interfax reports.
It is expected Putin will start his visit by a private talk with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Thereafter, the Russian-Iranian high level talks will continue with the participation of the delegations of the two countries.
Putin will also have a meeting with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Thereafter Russia-Iran-Azerbaijan trilateral summit will kick off in the Iranian capital. After the meeting the three Presidents will issue a joint statement.As reported, the Russian President’s working visit will end by a private talk with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
