Uzbekistan’s President promises US counterpart to assist in investigating New York terror attack

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev sent a letter of condolences to US President Donald Trump over the New York terror attack and promised to assist in investigating the deadly attack, Reuters reports.

Earlier CNN reported 8 people were killed and almost a dozen injured when a 29-year-old man in a rented pickup truck drove down a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center Tuesday in Manhattan, New York City.

The suspect was identified by two law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation as Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov. He's from Uzbekistan in Central Asia but had been living in the US since 2010, sources said.