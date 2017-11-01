President of Artsakh holds consultation with participation of leadership of parliamentary standing committees

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on November 1 held a consultation with the participation of the leadership of parliamentary standing committees, press service of the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

A number of issues relating to the mutual cooperation of legislative and executive power branches, as well as the 2018 state budgeting were discussed.

President Sahakyan highlighted the importance of continuously enhancing the efficiency of cooperation between the power wings, adding that he expects interactive and working atmosphere of budget discussions.

The consultation was attended by Parliament Speaker Ashot Ghoulyan, as well as other officials.