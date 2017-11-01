Meghri FEZ to create great opportunities for EEU countries – President Sargsyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The free economic zone, which is being created in Meghri – on the border with Iran – can create big opportunities for EEU countries, Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan said in an interview with Russia’s RIA Novosti.

“With an agreement with Eurasian Economic Union member countries, we created a free trade zone in Meghri, on the border with Iran, and taking into consideration the fact that a free economic zone is functioning on the opposite side as well, certainly great opportunities exist. On the sidelines with the EEU we are negotiating with the Iranian side over signing a free trade agreement. I think soon the negotiations will reach an effective end, and we will sign the agreement. Here also, certainly, Iran is a big market, a solvent market of 80 million, where a demand exists for the production which is produced in EEU countries”, the president said.

Asked whether the agreement will be signed next year, the president responded by saying that it might be signed in the “non-distant months”.