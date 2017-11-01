Pro-Armenian Turkish figure Osman Kavala arrested

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of Anadolu Kultur NGO, businessman, public figure Osman Kavala has been arrested after 13 days in detention, Bianet.org reports.

The Police didn’t inform the reason of his arrest, stating that it is being carried out on the sidelines of a secret investigation.

Several sources of the interior ministry reported that Kavala will be investigated for a several meetings held before the July 15, 2016 coup attempt.

Osman Kavala is famous for his pro-Armenian stances. He visited Armenia and announced that he recognizes the Armenian Genocide.