Nearly 770 governmental administration positions to be cut in 2018

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Cuts in governmental positions are planned in the state administration system, first deputy minister of finance Atom Janjughazyan said during parliamentary debates of the 2018 state budget draft.

In response to a question from opposition MP Edmon Marukyan, the deputy minister said: “Cuts of positions are planned for 2018 in the administration system. We are talking about cut of nearly 770 positions”, he said.

The MP asked whether or not deputy governors are included in the positions, but the deputy minister didn’t specify, and chairman of the state-legal affairs and human rights protection committee Hrayr Tovmasyan answered by saying that deputy governors aren’t included in the cuts.